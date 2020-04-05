CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $6.20 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinBene, Zebpay and Cobinhood. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Token Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, DragonEX, IDEX, IDCM, OKEx, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi, BCEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

