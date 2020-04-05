CyberVein (CVT) Trading 163% Higher Over Last Week

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 163% higher against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $26.23 million and $2.48 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 153% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

