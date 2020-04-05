CyberVein One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded up 152.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, OKEx and IDEX. CyberVein has a market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

