DAD Trading Up 9.8% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.04608504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.