DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $640,726.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $640,726.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.15 or 0.04668555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.