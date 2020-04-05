Dai (DAI) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, OasisDEX, YoBit and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02578808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, AirSwap, DDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bibox, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

