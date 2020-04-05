Dai Reaches Market Cap of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Gate.io, YoBit, Radar Relay, DDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

