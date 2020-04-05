Daneel Reaches Market Cap of $29,066.15 (DAN)

Daneel (CURRENCY:DAN) traded up 150.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Daneel token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Daneel has a market cap of $29,066.15 and approximately $21.00 worth of Daneel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Daneel has traded 150.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000341 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Daneel Token Profile

DAN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Daneel’s total supply is 69,320,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,242,358 tokens. Daneel’s official Twitter account is @daneelproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daneel is daneel.io. The Reddit community for Daneel is /r/Daneel_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Daneel Token Trading

Daneel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daneel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daneel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daneel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

