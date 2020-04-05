DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $154,292.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.29 or 0.99951871 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012282 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

