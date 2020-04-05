DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Reaches $2.52 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $930.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02606824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

