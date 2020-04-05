Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $1.12 on Friday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Daseke by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Daseke by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.