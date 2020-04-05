Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $638.33 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Dash has a market capitalization of $638.33 million and $507.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $67.74 or 0.00996331 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsquare, Exmo, Upbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000919 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,423,367 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

