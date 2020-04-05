DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DATA has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $95,438.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. During the last week, DATA has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

