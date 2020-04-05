DATA (DTA) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. DATA has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $119,467.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02602080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, UEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.