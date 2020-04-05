DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

