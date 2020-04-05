Databroker (DTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,724.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $5,724.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.53 or 0.04410644 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009377 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

