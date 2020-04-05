Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,018.22 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

