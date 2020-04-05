Datawallet (DXT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Datawallet has a market cap of $165,360.98 and approximately $12,950.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02578808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

