Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Exmo and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market cap of $162,163.09 and approximately $17,836.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

