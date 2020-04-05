Datum (DAT) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $633,321.43 and approximately $17,703.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

