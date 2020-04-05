DECENT Reaches One Day Volume of $1,565.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $546,965.14 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 6% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, ChaoEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005632 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, LBank, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.