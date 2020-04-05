DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Hits $40.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $216,071.61 and $40.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.02602878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00202418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

