DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $218,190.53 and $41.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.02578380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201726 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

