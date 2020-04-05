Decentraland Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, TOPBTC and UEX. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $10.77 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bibox, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, BigONE, Ethfinex, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, UEX, Gate.io, Huobi, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

