DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 132.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 100.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $4,339.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 132.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,363,645 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,739 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

