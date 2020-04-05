DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $1.23 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coindeal, Crex24 and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004063 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047082 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, SouthXchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

