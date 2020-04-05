Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TACO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 29,173 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 142,400 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

