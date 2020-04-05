Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Deluxe worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,376,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,297,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,748,000 after acquiring an additional 365,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 955,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,690,000 after acquiring an additional 182,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 393.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DLX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

