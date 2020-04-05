Denarius (D) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $509,041.61 and $116.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,298,686 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

