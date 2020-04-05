Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.