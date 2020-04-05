Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $250,605.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and BitForex. Dent has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and $250,605.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.51 or 0.02585206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201999 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Allbit, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Binance, Liquid, Cobinhood, FCoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.