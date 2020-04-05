Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.01 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $430,811.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,606,617 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

