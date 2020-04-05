Desire Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $13,286.56 and $7,860.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,813.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.02115290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.95 or 0.03418804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00598013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00786089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00074571 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00482396 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.