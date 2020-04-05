Dether (DTH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $74,750.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.04428896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036969 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009305 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

