Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel fur Deutsche Bank von 7,60 auf 6,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Den plotzlichen globalen Stillstand reflektierend, habe er seine uberschuss-Schatzungen fur europaische Banken um weitere 120 Milliarden Euro in der Zeit von 2020 bis 2023 gekurzt, schrieb Analyst Jernej Omahen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Liquiditat sei nun ein entscheidendes Kriterium, um eine Erholung auf Unternehmensseite zu unterstutzen. Im Bankensektor sollten sich Anleger auf grosse Institute mit breiter regionaler Aufstellung, hoher Profitabilitat und starker Kapitalisierung konzentrieren./ajx/jha/

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2020 / 02:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE:DB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 4,591,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839,064. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,009,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,167 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

