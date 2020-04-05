Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.73 ($14.80).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €7.95 ($9.24) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.44 and a 200-day moving average of €14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a fifty-two week high of €22.70 ($26.40).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

