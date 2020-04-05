DeVault (DVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,894.49

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $50,894.49 and approximately $58.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 237,188,940 coins and its circulating supply is 197,435,812 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

