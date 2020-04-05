DEX (DEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $257,063.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. DEX has a market cap of $1.50 million and $257,063.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 62% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.02601799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

