DEX Trading Up 107.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $187,268.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.02578808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 114.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

