Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after buying an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

