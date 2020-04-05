DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

