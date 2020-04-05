Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $52.30

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $52.30 or 0.00769290 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $603,945.45 and approximately $6.25 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.74 or 0.02599503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033691 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.