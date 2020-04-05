Digital Insurance Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $53.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $438,807.41 and approximately $53.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00787207 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.