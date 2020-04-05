DigitalBits Trading 112.6% Higher This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 112.6% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $523,527.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00995332 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

