DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,277.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00788056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.