DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $211.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $211.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00792661 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.