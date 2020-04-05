Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $15,800.24 and $218.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00339990 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00415838 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

