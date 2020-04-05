Digix Gold Token Market Cap Achieves $6.35 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $54.00 or 0.00794468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $6,140.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.35 or 0.02579733 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,629 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

