DigixDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $472,793.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $472,793.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.17 or 0.00400245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BigONE, Bancor Network and Gate.io. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, OKEx, HitBTC, AirSwap, IDEX, Livecoin, Binance, Huobi, BigONE, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.