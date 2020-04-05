DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading Down 53.1% This Week

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $247,168.27 and $2.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbe and Exrates. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

